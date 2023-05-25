WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) joined a group of Republicans who spoke on the Senate floor about the ongoing humanitarian crisis at our southern border. Young said that the Biden Administration’s failure to plan for the end of Title 42, enforce our immigration laws, and secure the border is a disaster.
“Americans, no matter their political party, know it. In New York City, where illegal migrants have displaced homeless veterans in hotels, Mayor Eric Adams said ‘the president and the White House have failed this city.’ The truth is, when it comes to the border, the president and the White House have failed this country,” said Senator Young.
To watch Senator Young’s full remarks, click here.