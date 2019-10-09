Marshall County

• City of Plymouth Downtown Trick or Treating on Michigan Street from LaPorte Street to Adams Street from 1 to 3 p.m. on October 26.

  • Plymouth will have trick or treating from 5 - 7 p.m. on October 31
  • Plymouth Public Library will have a trick or treat open house on Saturday, October 26 from 1 - 3 p.m.

  • Trick or Treat Night at Miller’s Merry Manor in Culver from 4-5 p.m., 730 School Street on October 31.

    • Bremen Trick or Treating from 5-7 p.m. on October 31.

    • Culver Trick or Treating from 5-7 p.m. on October 31

St. Joseph County

  • Mishawaka: Trunk or Treat will be held at the Battell Community Center from 5 - 7 p.m. on October 19.
  • North Liberty - North Liberty will hold trick or treat hours from 5 - 7 p.m. on October 31.
  • South Bend - The South Bend Cubs will be holding Stu and Swoop's Cops and Goblins trick or treating event October 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Four Winds Field.
  • South Bend - Eddy Street Commons trick or treat will be held October 22 from 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Walkerton - Walkerton will have a trunk or treat event at Scarbrough Park on October 25 from 5 - 7 p.m.

Elkhart County

  • Elkhart- The City of Elkhart will hold trick or treating on October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Elkhart - The Main Street trick or treat downtown will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 26.
  • Goshen - The hours for trick-or-treating in Goshen will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 31.
  • Island Park - Island Park trunk or treat, Saturday October 19 from 12 pm to 2 pm. Free to children 12 and under
  • Middlebury - Middlebury will have trick or treating on October 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.
  • Middlebury: The Middlebury Halloween parade will be held inside the Middlebury Township Fire Department at 7 p.m. on October 31.
  • Nappanee - The city of Nappanee trick or treat hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 30
  • Nappanee - Harvest party at downtown pavilion from 5 to 8 p.m. on October 31.

Kosciusko County

  • Milford - Milford will have trick or treating from 6 - 8 p.m. on October 31
  • Winona Lake - Winona Lake will have trick or treating from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on October 31
  • Warsaw - Warsaw will hold trick or treating from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on October 31.

LaPorte County

  • La Porte - Trick or Treat in the city of LaPorte will be from 6 - 8 p.m. on October 31
  • Michigan City - Trick or treat hours for Michigan City are 5 - 7 p.m. on October 31

Starke County

October 31st

  • Hamlet: 6-7:30 p.m. CST

  • Knox: 6-7 p.m. CST

  • North Judson 5:30-7:30 p.m. CST

Berrien County, Michigan

  • Benton Harbor - Trick or treating in the Benton Harbor Arts District will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. October 31.
  • Berrien Springs - Berrien Springs trick or treating will be held from 6 - 7:30 p.m. on October 31.
  • Bridgman - Bridgman trick or treat hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31st.
  • Buchanan - Buchanan trick or treat hours are from 6 - 7:30 p.m. on October 31st.
  • Chikaming - Trunk or treat will be held on October 26 from 5 -7 p.m. at River Valley Middle-High School
  • Coloma - Coloma will have trick or treating on October 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.
  • Eau Claire - Eau Claire trick or treat hours are on October 31 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
  • Lincoln Charter Township - Trick or treat hours will be October 31 from 6 - 7:30 p.m.
  • New Buffalo - New Buffalo will have a parade at 3 p.m and trick or treating from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on October 27
  • Niles - Downtown safe trick or treat will be held October 26 from 4 - 5 p.m.
  • Niles - Niles trick or treat hours are from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on October 31.
  • Royalton - Royalton will have trick or treating on October 31 from 6 - 7:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph - Downtown St. Joe & Benton Harbor Arts District Trick or Treat will be held October 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Three Oaks - Trick or treating for Three Oaks is scheduled on October 26 from 4 - 6 p.m.

St. Joseph County, Michigan

  • Centreville - Centreville's trick or treating will be held October 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.
  • Mendon - Mendon will have trick or treating on October 31 from 5:30 -7:30 p.m.
  • Sturgis - The city of Sturgis will have trick or treating on October 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Three Rivers - Three Rivers citywide trick or treating will be from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on October 31
  • Three Rivers - Halloweenie Roast on October 31 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at Scidmore Park

Tags

Recommended for you