Marshall County
• City of Plymouth Downtown Trick or Treating on Michigan Street from LaPorte Street to Adams Street from 1 to 3 p.m. on October 26.
- Plymouth will have trick or treating from 5 - 7 p.m. on October 31
- Plymouth Public Library will have a trick or treat open house on Saturday, October 26 from 1 - 3 p.m.
Trick or Treat Night at Miller’s Merry Manor in Culver from 4-5 p.m., 730 School Street on October 31.
• Bremen Trick or Treating from 5-7 p.m. on October 31.
• Culver Trick or Treating from 5-7 p.m. on October 31
St. Joseph County
- Mishawaka: Trunk or Treat will be held at the Battell Community Center from 5 - 7 p.m. on October 19.
- North Liberty - North Liberty will hold trick or treat hours from 5 - 7 p.m. on October 31.
- South Bend - The South Bend Cubs will be holding Stu and Swoop's Cops and Goblins trick or treating event October 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Four Winds Field.
- South Bend - Eddy Street Commons trick or treat will be held October 22 from 5-7:30 p.m.
- Walkerton - Walkerton will have a trunk or treat event at Scarbrough Park on October 25 from 5 - 7 p.m.
Elkhart County
- Elkhart- The City of Elkhart will hold trick or treating on October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.
- Elkhart - The Main Street trick or treat downtown will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 26.
- Goshen - The hours for trick-or-treating in Goshen will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 31.
- Island Park - Island Park trunk or treat, Saturday October 19 from 12 pm to 2 pm. Free to children 12 and under
- Middlebury - Middlebury will have trick or treating on October 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.
- Middlebury: The Middlebury Halloween parade will be held inside the Middlebury Township Fire Department at 7 p.m. on October 31.
- Nappanee - The city of Nappanee trick or treat hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 30
- Nappanee - Harvest party at downtown pavilion from 5 to 8 p.m. on October 31.
Kosciusko County
- Milford - Milford will have trick or treating from 6 - 8 p.m. on October 31
- Winona Lake - Winona Lake will have trick or treating from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on October 31
- Warsaw - Warsaw will hold trick or treating from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on October 31.
LaPorte County
- La Porte - Trick or Treat in the city of LaPorte will be from 6 - 8 p.m. on October 31
- Michigan City - Trick or treat hours for Michigan City are 5 - 7 p.m. on October 31
Starke County
October 31st
- Hamlet: 6-7:30 p.m. CST
Knox: 6-7 p.m. CST
North Judson 5:30-7:30 p.m. CST
Berrien County, Michigan
- Benton Harbor - Trick or treating in the Benton Harbor Arts District will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. October 31.
- Berrien Springs - Berrien Springs trick or treating will be held from 6 - 7:30 p.m. on October 31.
- Bridgman - Bridgman trick or treat hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31st.
- Buchanan - Buchanan trick or treat hours are from 6 - 7:30 p.m. on October 31st.
- Chikaming - Trunk or treat will be held on October 26 from 5 -7 p.m. at River Valley Middle-High School
- Coloma - Coloma will have trick or treating on October 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.
- Eau Claire - Eau Claire trick or treat hours are on October 31 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
- Lincoln Charter Township - Trick or treat hours will be October 31 from 6 - 7:30 p.m.
- New Buffalo - New Buffalo will have a parade at 3 p.m and trick or treating from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on October 27
- Niles - Downtown safe trick or treat will be held October 26 from 4 - 5 p.m.
- Niles - Niles trick or treat hours are from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on October 31.
- Royalton - Royalton will have trick or treating on October 31 from 6 - 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph - Downtown St. Joe & Benton Harbor Arts District Trick or Treat will be held October 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Three Oaks - Trick or treating for Three Oaks is scheduled on October 26 from 4 - 6 p.m.
St. Joseph County, Michigan
- Centreville - Centreville's trick or treating will be held October 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.
- Mendon - Mendon will have trick or treating on October 31 from 5:30 -7:30 p.m.
- Sturgis - The city of Sturgis will have trick or treating on October 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- Three Rivers - Three Rivers citywide trick or treating will be from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on October 31
- Three Rivers - Halloweenie Roast on October 31 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at Scidmore Park