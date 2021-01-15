SOUTH BEND — Last evening, Jan. 14, 2021, a teen driver fled from an Indiana State Trooper in a stolen Jeep, crashed, and then attempted to flee on foot but was ultimately caught.
Around 7:30 p.m. last evening, Trooper Andrew Barker attempted to stop a maroon 1999 Jeep for a traffic violation as it drove south on Miami Street near Altgeld Street in South Bend, IN. When Barker turned on the emergency lights on his marked Indiana State Police car the driver of the Jeep refused to stop and led Barker on a chase over numerous city streets.
The chase eventually ended up traveling southbound on Carroll Street. The driver of the Jeep did not stop at a stop sign and crashed into a gray Dodge Durango that was traveling east on Indiana Avenue at approximately 7:40 p.m. After crashing, the driver and a passenger in the Jeep fled on foot. The driver was soon caught and found to be a 16-year-old male from South Bend, IN. The passenger was not located. There were no injuries in the crash. Further investigation determined that the Jeep was reported stolen.
The teen driver was taken to the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center on several preliminary charges related to the chase and stolen vehicle.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the South Bend Police Department.
**** “Under Indiana law, all persons arrested for a criminal offense are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”****