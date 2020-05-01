PLYMOUTH — The family of Jaisyn Reese is preparing for his return to St. Jude for a five week clinical trial as he continues to battle childhood cancer. He will be leaving on Sunday, May 3 and the community is invited to join a caravan to show support.
Community members, Plymouth Community School Corporation (PCSC) students and staff, and anyone who would like to show support for Reese, a middle school student from Lincoln Junior High, are invited to participate in a vehicle caravan at 1 p.m.
Supporters are instructed to meet at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday May 3 in the parking lot of the Washington Discovery Academy.
Once the caravan is assembled, drivers will head south on Highway 17 toward Jaisyn’s home. The route will turn onto Glenn Overmyer Drive with drivers heading home from there.
Tina Lewandowski, event organizer said, “This is a short route that will make a huge impact on the self-determination of Jaisyn. Let’s rally together and show our love and support to one of our own.”
Supporters are asked to make signs to display in their passenger windows as they drive by, to honk their horns to demonstrate support, and to tie a yellow or gray ribbon to their side mirrors.
Supporters will be expected to adhere to any shelter in place requirements mandated at the federal, state and local level still in effect at that time.
Lewandowski confirmed that the Plymouth Police Department will be participating in and assisting with the parade and that the use of the Washington Discovery Academy parking lot was approved by PCSC.
Please reach out to Lewandowski on FB messenger with any further questions about the event.