PLYMOUTH — When Plymouth girls basketball coach Dave Duncan decided to call it a career after 30 years in the program — the last 10 as the head coach — the school didn't have to look far to find their new leader.
Micaela Box will be on the sidelines this season in the first year as a head coach and is only in her second year as a coach and educator.
While she is new to the coaching ranks she is hardly new to the game, or to the area. An outstanding player at Bremen High School and then at Grace College, she is very familiar to Plymouth basketball.
See the story in The Pilot News