ARGOS - The question before Argos high school's boys' soccer team is how do you follow and 18-4 season, undefeated in your conference and, by the way, win a state championship?
Saturday the pursuit of that encore season begins on Tuesday at Eugene Snyder Field as Warsaw comes to town.
A veteran of the sidelines, Argos coach Todd VanDerWeele knows a shot at a repeat title is still a long way away.
"It's hard to do that," he said. "The prevailing feeling for the fan's point of view is probably 'let's just do it again' but there is more of a process to that than just jumping on the field."
"Our guys are hungry," said VanDerWeele. "Every senior class that cycles through wants to make their own name. We had a great group of seniors that did a great job of leading and I think they gave the vision to the other guys that we could do that as the season went along."
