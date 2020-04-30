What about us? Officials missing out too
They prefer to be invisible, but not this time.
It has been a very quiet spring with no high school sports taking place. It has been well documented how the loss has impacted the athletes and coaches affected by the cancellation of all games/matches/meets. But there is another group of people that have been affected as well - the game officials.
Umpires and track officials are also missing out on those pleasant spring afternoons of baseball games, softball games, and track meets, events they have been looking forward to as much as the athletes have.
“I am sure that I will really begin feeling track withdrawal in another week or so,” said Mike Alspaugh of Plymouth, one of the top track officials in northern Indiana. “Between college and high school, indoor meets and outdoor meets, I generally work about 40 meets from February to June. My wife, Susan Thomas-Alspaugh, is also a track official, but she chooses not to be as busy with track as I am and works 15-20 meets each spring.
“I love the teaching aspect of being an official. Track coaches in our area are some of the best people to work with. The outdoor season would just be getting in full swing, so I haven't missed too many meets so far. I was able to work five indoor meets before the shutdown.
“I am disappointed for the athletes that were looking forward to this spring sports season. I remember how enjoyable my high school sports career was and the friendships that are made between teammates and competitors, but we face a crisis right now far more important than even school and sports.”
And besides missing out on the events themselves, the lack of work has also meant a lack of money. For track officials, that could be anywhere between $500 and $3,000.
For umpires, the dollar amount could be much higher.
“I would say for a high school umpire who is trying to work a full schedule and supplement their income, there could easily be $3,000 lost for the season, but some even more depending on how much they work,” said Trent Beer, whose day job is an 8th grade social studies teacher at Wawasee Middle School and basketball coach at Wawasee HS. “If you are talking about the college ranks it could be even more. I had a friend contact me that works mostly just small college ball and he told me he was losing out on over $5,000 in income this season and he does this on a very part-time basis. If you move up the ranks to higher level college ball on a more full-time basis I would guess $15k or more of income could be lost.
“There is a high demand for baseball/softball umpires so most work quite a few games in a season. It would not be uncommon for umpires to work 3-5 days during the week and then a doubleheader on Saturday.”
The monetary loss though, is not the worst part of it for Beer.
“As a teacher/coach/official, I'm used to spending most all of my time with students and student-athletes in some capacity,” he added. “I miss my students and players terribly. It's quite a change from seeing them every day to not at all. In a normal school year we get to count down the days and work towards closure for the year. It was quite different this year finding out on a Friday afternoon that we would not be back to school.
As far as umpiring, that is by far my favorite outdoor activity. I miss being on the field very much.”
For Roger Griffith, instead of his usual 5-6 softball games per week (and earning $350-$420), the lack of umpiring has him doing his summer yard work now, as well church projects and cleaning his garage and basement.
“I miss the fellowship with other officials and coaches,” said Griffith, who lives in Goshen. “(The officials) get to be at the games when these athletes are having fun and making memories of a lifetime. I hope we have a chance to see them play the game they love.”
One positive that may come out of the widespread shutdown of sports and employment is more people wanting to become an official. The last year or two has seen a drop in the number of referees and umpires and the National Federation of High Schools is trying to take advantage of this downtime by offering 11 officiating courses free of charge (www.NFHSLearn.com).
“The NFHS has some great online resources to learn about becoming an official,” Alspaugh said. “Testing to become an official can be done online through the IHSAA too. All sports in Indiana are facing shortages of officials so anything that can be done to increase the numbers is a positive. However, once you become an official, I would encourage persons to find an experienced official as a mentor/teacher.”
Griffith added, “These courses are great for beginners and experienced officials. Many of our associations are using online meetings to keep everyone looking at play situations. Officials are needed in all sports. We have programs to start new officials with a mentor and some reduced costs to get started.”
“Eventually things will be back to normal and we’ll be back on the fields and courts,” concluded Beer. “I know many will be looking to supplement income or make up for income that was lost during this time. I would encourage those who enjoy athletics and competition to look into officiating to make up some of this lost income. It's a great way to earn some extra money while still giving back and staying involved in athletics.
“I see (the online courses) as a good start. Reading up on rules, mechanics and best practices is always a good thing, but nothing replaces experience on the field and interaction with veteran officials at association meetings. In person demonstrations and discussion will always be the best methods of learning and on field experience will always be the best method of improving and refining, but online courses could be considered a beneficial second best.”
And when baseball and softball games are played again, when there are track meets to watch, there will be (invisible) officials to oversee them.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- What about us? Officials missing out too
- COVID-19 visual communications card for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing population
- AG Curtis Hill asks Supreme Court to recognize states’ authority to disqualify abortion clinics from being Medicaid providers
- Over 94,000 Hoosiers Have Taken Advantage of Free Tax Filing in 2020
- Gov. Holcomb announces contact tracing plan for COVID-19 cases
- ISDH announces 669 additional COVID cases, updates case count
- Governor Eric Holcomb Directs Flags To Be Flown at Half-Staff
- Tapia has lofty goals
Most Popular
Articles
- NJ-SP grad serving as ISP Trooper seriously injured on duty
- Bonus Distribution Tomorrow at PHS
- ISDH announces 35 new COVID-19 deaths, updates statewide case count
- Tapia has lofty goals
- Plymouth's Dexter focusing on the future
- Governor Eric Holcomb Directs Flags To Be Flown at Half-Staff
- Starke Co. Health Dept. announces 16th coronavirus case
- State Doubles PPE Orders, Donations with Totals Topping 6.3 Million
- Adjustments the reason for Dietz success
- LV coach catching his breath
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 4
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 5