PLYMOUTH — There were a lot of new faces in new places for Plymouth's Rockies in their home opener Friday night but it was some recurring themes that led to a 28-14 loss.
There were big changes in the starting lineup with a new quarterback in junior Zach Masterson, shifting Jake Reichard back to the wideout spot he was so dangerous at a year ago and Nathaniel Derifield taking over the H back spot full time.
On defense, several freshmen saw their first action along with Lennon Creighbaum starting at safety for the injured Ivan Winkle.
"I'm proud of our kids," said Plymouth coach John Barron. "We battled every step of the way. We threw a new kid (Zach Masterson) in there at quarterback and he did a good job. I'm happy with the way Zach played."
