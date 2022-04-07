PLYMOUTH — The script for the Plymouth home opener at Bill Nixon Field was a drama and on this night it had a happy ending as the Pilgrims came away with a 3-2 win in eight innings over South Bend St. Joe.
"That was a great ball game," said Plymouth head coach Ryan Wolfe. "We expected it to be a great ballgame. Our kids battled and got out of some jams and they (St. Joe) did the same. We had some runners in scoring position early and they made some big pitches when they needed to. It was just a good high school ball game."
See the story in The Pilot News.