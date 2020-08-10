teamwork
 Volleyball has been one of the high school sports that people have avoided talking about as the regular season inches closer and closer. Can social distancing amongst the players be maintained? Since it is an indoor sport, does that hinder the chances of playing? Will the coronavirus spike the sport?
Whether the season goes on as planned, gets delayed or is called off completely area teams have been practicing the sport they love with the hopes that competition can begin soon.
Here is a preview of what to look for from the Plymouth, Bremen, Triton, LaVille, Glenn, Culver, Argos, CGA and Oregon-Davis teams.
 
See the whole story in The Pilot News.

Tags

Recommended for you