BOURBON - Once again it was the story of two teams at two different places as the veteran Triton Trojans took their home opener over the young Plymouth Pilgrims 47-33.
"You have to make those little plays and their guys who have been around a long time and won a lot of games did that and our guys did not," said Plymouth head coach Joel Grindle. "(Tyson) Yates and (Ashton) Oviedo are as good a one-two guard tandem that you will see anywhere regardless of class. You hold a team with firepower that they have to 47 points that's something."
See the story in The Pilot News