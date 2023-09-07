PLYMOUTH — The NorthWood juggernaut moves on as a very precise and overpowering performance gave them a 3-0 win over Plymouth by scores of 25-14, 25-8, 25-6.
Veteran Panthers overpower Plymouth
- By Rusty Nixon Sports Editor
