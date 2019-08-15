PLYMOUTH - The Plymouth girls golf team hosted the ladies from Twin Lakes and Bremen at Pretty Lake on Wednesday evening. The TL Indians took both matches edging out the Pilgrims by seven shots thanks to Medalist Danielle D'Andrea's 45. The Plymouth girls defeated Bremen to improve to 3-1 on the young season.
Senior Olivia Waymouth led the Pilgrims with a 47 hitting all but one fairway off the tee. Sophomore Annastasia Hutchings carded a 49. Both Waymouth and Hutchings lead the team with 15 putts on the night. Rounding out the scoring for the Pilgrims were Olivia Horvath 52, Claire McDonald 58, Emma Rozycki 68.
Bremen was led by Alayna Ross with a 49. Miranda Starkey had a 63, Jess Hostetler posted a 64 and Krystal Galleagos carded a 66 with Grace Mikel shooting a 72.
The weather was the story early in the round. Threatening skies forced play to be suspended about three holes into the proceedings. After a 45-minute delay play resumed.
"Many of the players struggled to find their groove after the delay," said Plymouth coach Ben Waymouth. "Our lack of execution with approach shots and poor wedge play was a determining factor in tonight's outcome."
Freshmen Elaina McDonald led the JV with a 58.
"Our young players continue to show improvement within their rounds," said Waymouth. "Tonight's JV team score was their best output to date."
The girls are back in action at Pretty Lake when they host the LaPorte Slicers.