CULVER — For Triton the third time is the charm as they took a sectional title on Saturday with a 59-43 win over Argos.
It was the third straight year the two have dueled for the sectional title. The Dragons took the last two.
The end would shock those who may have left after the opening 12 minutes as the Dragons had their way, especially in the first quarter. A Dragon onslaught after the tip led to a quick time out for the Trojans but a first-quarter ending three by Ashton Oviedo started to turn the tide.
The shot cut the lead to four at the break, but it was a steal and basket by Oviedo to tie and another quick bucket by Tyson Yates gave Triton the lead that Argos would chase furiously in the second half.
See the story in The Pilot News