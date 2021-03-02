CULVER — It was all Triton all night as the Trojans put an exclamation point on a first-round sectional win over West Central 88-38.
From the opening tip, Triton's defensive intensity and savvy court play kept West Central on their heels and unable to effectively respond.
"We told our guys to control what you can control and come out with energy, communicate and play defense and I thought we did," said Triton head coach Jason Groves. "When we do that we usually are clicking offensively. Even coming out after halftime with a big lead I thought we stuck it defensively. I think that we held them scoreless there for the first four or five minutes."
They did that and held West Central to just five points in the third quarter and 15 in the second half.
