CULVER — There were some anxious moments early but the stockpile of Triton weapons was too much for a determined Oregon-Davis team taking a 59-41 to set up another rematch in the Culver sectional final with Argos.
The Bobcats threw the first punch and continued to land blows through much of the first half leading at the first quarter break 14-9 and riding a high-intensity effort on the defensive side of the floor.
O-D's Layne Fisher had six rebounds in the first quarter and Dylan Murphy hit bit shots to push the Bobcats out in front quickly.
"They are a scrappy group and they got off to a good start," said Triton coach Jason Groves. "I thought we were a little bit too fast there at the beginning. We had to recognize what they were in and relax a little bit. I thought once we settled down on the defensive end and realized we were okay we started executing offensively and getting better shots."
