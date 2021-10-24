CULVER - It was a slow start for Triton's Trojans that trumped a furious comeback as they fell in regional volleyball action to Kouts in three 25-7, 25-21, 25-17.
It's the second year in a row that the Trojans have taken their exit in the tournament at the hands of the Fillies.
It may have been some nervousness early on that led to a slow start that would foreshadow the outcome. Kouts seemed to be unable to do anything wrong, and Triton couldn't buy a break as the Fillies breezed through game one.
