BOURBON - Triton won its own tournament Saturday, defeating Glenn in the championship match. Triton (11-4) was led in hitting by Addyson Viers, Abbey Viers and Lexia Hostrawser. Molly McFarland led the team in digs and Emma Hepler was the assist leader. LaVille was part of the two closest matches - losing to Glenn in three close sets, but defeating Knox, also in three.
Pool Play results
Triton def. Caston 25-8, 25-13; Triton def. Culver 25-5, 25-6; Triton def. Bremen 18-25, 25-10, 15-8; Bremen def. Culver 25-19, 25-15; Bremen def. Caston 25-22, 25-22; Caston def. Culver 25-20, 25-15; John Glenn def. LaVille 15-25, 25-20, 15-13; John Glenn def. Knox 26-24, 25-17; LaVille def. Knox 25-23, 21-25, 15-10
