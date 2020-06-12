Triton tabs Eveland as new Vball Coach
BOURBON - The Triton Athletic Department would like to welcome Derek Eveland to the coaching staff! Coach Eveland was approved by the school board on June 8 as the new varsity volleyball coach at Triton. Coach Eveland comes with 25 years of coaching experience and has proven success as a varsity coach at Knox, Oregon-Davis, and Plymouth.
"Coach Eveland is going to be a great addition to our coaching staff," said Triton Athletic Director Mason Mcintyre. "Coach Eveland's programs have always been successful and most importantly have won in the right way. I'm excited for Coach Eveland to lead our program and I look for the program to continue in the right direction!"
Coach Eveland will replace longtime Triton volleyball coach, Gayle Perry. Coach Perry retired from teaching and coaching at Triton following the 2019-2020 school year.
