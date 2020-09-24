Viers kill

Abby Viers goes for the kill in game 1 against LaVille.

 Photo By Rudy Marquez

BOURBON - Second place in the Hoosier North Athletic Conference was on the line Thursday night in Bourbon as Triton took on LaVille.

Led by super sub Addyson Viers and other strong reserves, it was the Lady Trojans coming out on top with the straight-set victory.

The Lady Trojans, aka the Blue Slam, lived up to its nickname as nine different players recorded kills during the three sets, led by Viers’ eight.

• TRITON DEF. LAVILLE 25-13, 25-21, 25-15

At Bourbon

Triton stats

Kills - Addyson Viers 8, Abbey Viers 7, Lexia Hostrawser 3, Madeline Doll 2, Emma Hepler 2, Taren Yates 2, Jaelyn Bales 1, Molly McFarland 1, Jaela Faulkner 1

Aces - Ab. Viers 2, Hostrawser, 1, Yates 1, Doll 1, McFarland 1, Kendall Hensley 1

LaVille stats

Kills - Rebekah Beehler 7, Allison Medors 6, Olivia Goze 6, Alaina Kertai 2, Madelyn Fuchs 2, Quincy Blodgett 1

Aces - Kertai 4

Records: Triton 14-4 (4-1 HNAC), LaVille 10-9 (3-2 HNAC)
 
