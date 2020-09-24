BOURBON - Second place in the Hoosier North Athletic Conference was on the line Thursday night in Bourbon as Triton took on LaVille.
Led by super sub Addyson Viers and other strong reserves, it was the Lady Trojans coming out on top with the straight-set victory.
• TRITON DEF. LAVILLE 25-13, 25-21, 25-15
At Bourbon
Triton stats
Kills - Addyson Viers 8, Abbey Viers 7, Lexia Hostrawser 3, Madeline Doll 2, Emma Hepler 2, Taren Yates 2, Jaelyn Bales 1, Molly McFarland 1, Jaela Faulkner 1
Aces - Ab. Viers 2, Hostrawser, 1, Yates 1, Doll 1, McFarland 1, Kendall Hensley 1
LaVille stats
Kills - Rebekah Beehler 7, Allison Medors 6, Olivia Goze 6, Alaina Kertai 2, Madelyn Fuchs 2, Quincy Blodgett 1
Aces - Kertai 4