BOURBON - It has been quite a week for the Triton volleyball team. Newly minted as the No. 1-ranked squad in Class 1A Monday, the Lady Trojans celebrated Senior Night with a straight set victory over Culver Thursday at the Trojan Trench, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14.
With a roster loaded with eight upperclassmen, Triton head coach Derek Eveland was able to substitute early and often, getting plenty of court time for those being recognized on this special evening, plus plenty others.
