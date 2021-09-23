LAKEVILLE - With a lot of new faces and a couple of key injuries, Triton’s volleyball team got off to a slow start to its season. But coming into its Hoosier North Athletic Conference match at LaVille Thursday, the Lady Trojans had quietly strung together nine straight wins.
Now make that 10.
Led by the hitting of Addyson Viers and the all-around play of Taryn Yates, Madeline Doll and Kinsey Atkins, Triton downed the Lady Lancers at Dale E. Cox Gymnasium in three close sets for its 16th win of the season and remains unbeaten in the HNAC at 5-0.
