PLYMOUTH — Tim Tremaine, a member of the 2019 Class of Plymouth High School, has decided to continue his education and baseball career at Manchester University.
“Manchester is just like here,” said Tim about what made Manchester the place for him. “Nice, peaceful and quiet. It’s a nice community over there.”
Tremaine has six appearances on the season, a 4-1 record and a 1.70 ERA, all team leading number for the Pilgrim pitching staff. He also has just nine walks in 33 innings pitched.
“I think they (Manchester) see me on the mound probably what I’m doing right now,” he said. “I imagine it will be as a starter eventually.”
Tim is the son of Randy and Julie Roach and the late Mike Tremaine. Tim plans to major in accounting while a student at Manchester. Tim is currently ranked 112th in his senior class of 273 students. He has a GPA of 3.05.
“I really don’t know what I want to do when I’m done with college yet. It’s a long way away, that’s asking a lot of me right now,” he said with a laugh. “I’ll probably go into business.”
Manchester University is a member of the NCAA Division-III. They are also members of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Other members of the conference include Anderson University, Bluffton University, Defiance College, Earlham College, Franklin College, Hanover College, Mount St. Joseph University, Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, and Transylvania University.
Manchester will open their 2020 spring baseball season with games the last weekend in February. They finished their 2019 season with an 8-9 conference record and 14-23 overall.
Tim will be joining Pilgrim teammate Jacob Deacon in attending Manchester University.