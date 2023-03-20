BREMEN - The 2023 Bremen High School softball team will need to make up for the loss of six players from last year’s squad, but the Lady Lions’ program still has high expectations.
“We expect to continue building on our strong tradition of being a team that plays well and won’t quit,” said head coach Mike Huppert, now in his 12th year. “We also expect to gain confidence and experience throughout the season to prepare us for the state tourney.”
Returning letterwinners include seniors Katie Moyer and Maddy Williams, juniors Mickie Shively and Avery Wildauer, along with sophomores Chrissy Grabowski and Delainey Neher. Newcomers to watch are juniors Peyton Mason (injured in 2022), Yajara Jimenez, and Elle Kling, as well as freshmen Eliana Grubbs and McKenzie Shumaker. Surprisingly, there are only 20 players combined for JV and varsity, but playing time should be plentiful.
Jon Hershberger, also in his 12th year, is Huppert’s top assistant. Former standouts Bailey Fritter (5th yr) and Jaylin Swint (1st yr) will also assist.
“We have plenty of experienced players coming back, but we do have a number of positions to replace,” added Huppert. “We have been working hard on game situations to give the girls knowledge they may not have gotten in previous seasons. We have not won a sectional since our state run in 2019, so we obviously have that as a goal.”
Bremen is in a new sectional this year, moving to Class 2A’s Sectional 34, hosted by South Central. Besides the Lady Lions and Lady Satellites, the six-team field also includes Hebron, LaVille, South Bend Career Academy and Wheeler. Bremen only plays South Central and LaVille during the regular season so depending on the draw may see a team for the first time in the postseason. South Central lost in the Class 1A state finals last year and moves up to 2A this season. Hebron was ranked No. 3 in the final 2A poll a year ago and Wheeler was No. 9.
The Lady Lions’ regular season schedule is also dotted with outstanding opponents. Within the Northern Indiana Conference alone are defending Class 3A state champ, South Bend Saint Joseph, Penn (4A No. 15 last yr), and New Prairie (3A No. 9). Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian, SB Adams, SB Clay, and Glenn should all provide good competition while SB Riley and Elkhart should field improved teams.
“Our strong conference schedule will help us grow,” said Huppert.
Weather permitting, Bremen will be the first area team to take the field with the season opener slated for Wednesday, March 22, at home against Manchester. The Lady Lions are scheduled to play five games before their Spring Break, then the Tuesday right after the break will begin NIC play with a home date against SB Clay. Bremen will again be part of the 16-team Twin Lakes Tournament May 5-6 and hosts its own tourney May 13.