LAKEVILLE - The Hoosier North Athletic Conference has released the All-HNAC Volleyball selections for the 2020 season.
LaVille’s Rebekah Beehler was named to the All-HNAC first team, while Sydney Coblentz and Oliva Goze were tabbed as honorable mention.
A total of 14 players were selected as members of the first team, while seven were recognized as honorable mention selections.
Pioneer won the HNAC team title with a 7-0 record.
Pioneer’s Olivia Brooke was selected as the HNAC volleyball most valuable player.