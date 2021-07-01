Ig group

Some young basketball players get a workout at The Zone.

 By Ron Haramia
PLYMOUTH - Even those who are not huge basketball fans are aware of March Madness, but what about June Madness?
It doesn’t roll off the tongue like the iconic college basketball trademark, but it is a real thing nevertheless. Serious hoop players and coaches know how important the offseason is for both individuals and teams to make improvements that will hopefully carry over to the next regular season. No good player or team just shows up for the first day of official practice. Summer is the time to put in the extra work and The Zone in Plymouth is one of the more popular places to get that done.
 
See the story in The Pilot News.

