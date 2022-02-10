jj
JJ Morris goes up for two of his game-high 20 points over Culver’s Joey Pizer (11).
 Pilot Photo/Ron Haramia
ARGOS - There have been a lot of new experiences for first-year Argos boys basketball coach Jason Breden. Now he can add the Bell Game to that list.
 
Behind good ball movement on the offensive end and a ‘we’ll live with their 3s’ mentality on defense, Breden’s Class 1A 15th-ranked Dragons rode a big first-quarter lead to win the 49th annual edition of this rivalry game with Culver, 44-31, before an enthusiastic crowd at Phil Weybright Gymnasium Thursday night.
 
See the story in The Pilot News.
 

Tags

Recommended for you