The bell rings again for the Dragons
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
ARGOS - There have been a lot of new experiences for first-year Argos boys basketball coach Jason Breden. Now he can add the Bell Game to that list.
Behind good ball movement on the offensive end and a ‘we’ll live with their 3s’ mentality on defense, Breden’s Class 1A 15th-ranked Dragons rode a big first-quarter lead to win the 49th annual edition of this rivalry game with Culver, 44-31, before an enthusiastic crowd at Phil Weybright Gymnasium Thursday night.
