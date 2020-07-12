See the whole story in The Pilot News
PLYMOUTH - While still trying to get over the lack of high school baseball this spring and waiting to see if the major leaguers will actually play sometime in 2020, I had to get my baseball fix somehow.
After searching far and wide I ended up at a ball field where the players played (did they ever), the fans cheered, and the game was as pure as could be: a local t-ball game.
Full disclosure here, due to job responsibilities I arrived late and had to leave early (I lived in southern California for many years and that’s what Dodger fans do), but during my time at this game I saw a lot - and some of it actually resembled our national pastime. It was definitely entertaining. Here are some of my observations.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Tee time: a great time at the park
- A different kind of doubleheader for Plymouth coach
- ISDH announces 748 additional cases and 9 deaths
- Hite comes home to influence other generations of athletes
- ISDH announces 521 additional COVID cases, 7 deaths
- Coming up aces
- South Bend man sentenced to over 21 years in prison
- ISDH announces additional 455 COVID cases, 15 deaths
Most Popular
Articles
- South Bend man sentenced to over 21 years in prison
- Bremen thrives as the center of the pickleball universe
- Two-vehicle accident on US 35 results in fatality
- Wild Rose Moon Open Mic Star Emma Hamel Goes Viral With New Song
- Barron happy for the help on his way to a lifetime of Plymouth football
- Hite comes home to influence other generations of athletes
- Joseph Asad Lee taking thousands of steps to speak thousands of words to reach thousands of hearts
- ISDH announces 521 additional COVID cases, 7 deaths
- Griffiths in a zone at The Zone
- Starke County's number of positive coronavirus cases reaches 55
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14