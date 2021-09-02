PLYMOUTH - Wawasee never went away but Plymouth's volleyball team was just too much as they swept to a 3-0 NLC win 25-16, 25-20, 25-18.
While every Pilgrim that hit the floor the Plymouth senior leadership was evident from the beginning from Clare Sheedy, Maddy Figg and Chloe Holten.
"Our seniors have devoted so much of their time to becoming really, really aggressive, assertive athletes that can control the ball and control the pace of the game and you saw that tonight," said Plymouth head coach Jon Hutton.
"Maddie moved around and goes across the net," he said. "Clare just deals and plays defense as well and serves so well."
See the story in The Pilot News