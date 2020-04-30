PLYMOUTH - Sarah Tapia had a unique experience with athletics during her time at Plymouth High School. The graduating senior has been a team manager for a number of different sports, going through the rigors of football, two winter sports, and usually at this time of year, track and field. She recently received notice of a full tuition scholarship to the University of Indianapolis where she plans to major in sports management.
Here is a profile of Tapia and her involvement with the Pilgrim/Rockie athletic programs.
What sports were you a part of during high school:
I was a manager from sophomore year to senior year for football, boys basketball, and boys track. My junior year I decided to manage two sports during the winter - wrestling and boys basketball.
How would you describe your overall experience with the athletic programs? I absolutely loved it. It not only got me to learn how to become a better leader but it kept me out of trouble as well. I loved being a part of PHS sports because it always kept me busy and motivated. Being a manager for my boys teams was difficult at times but I always overcame it and wanted what was best for my team.
What advice would you give to younger kids thinking about being a student-athlete: The advice I would give to younger kids would be to enjoy life and sports because you only get four years of high school. I would encourage kids to always do their best and become a leader for the underclassmen. I would encourage them to become a student-athlete because it would keep them motivated and help them mentally when times get tough. They would learn how to be teammates, a family, and better role models.
Future plans?
My future plan is to attend the University of Indianapolis to major in sports management and hopefully work with the NBA one day