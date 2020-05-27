PLYMOUTH - Ancilla will be the next stop for Plymouth Lady Pilgrim Claire Tanner as she continues her education and basketball pursuits.
"I'm familiar with the school and my sister went there and it was a good experience for her so I thought I'd go there too," said Tanner. "I want to go into nursing and they have a very good nursing school. I also work at Ancilla at the Katherine Kasper home so I know the school very well."
"They (Ancilla) were in the national tournament a few years ago," said Claire. "I'd really like to be a part of something like that."
