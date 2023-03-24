Sylvia Meyer is one of the key returnees to the Bremen HS tennis team.
BREMEN - The Bremen High School girls tennis team will have plenty of new faces in new places this season and will rely on its experience at the singles positions, while the doubles lineup sorts itself out.
