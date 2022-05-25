PLYMOUTH — A tough start ended in a pristine finish as Plymouth came from behind to pick up a 7-1 first-round sectional win over South Bend Riley.
A pair of solid pitching performances carried Plymouth as Skyler Aker started to get the win and Matt Manzuk came on to shut the door for the save.
A sluggish start defensively for the Pilgrims led to the Wildcats getting the first run on the board. Plymouth starter Skyler Aker made plenty of big pitches but none bigger than getting out of a jam in the Riley fourth inning.
