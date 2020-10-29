PLYMOUTH - Nobody expected them to be here. They just are.
If there was a question of how Plymouth's Rockies would respond to nearly a month layoff, it was answered with an exclamation point on Friday.
The Rockies came out of the locker room and dominated almost every facet of a win over New Prairie.
"New Prairie has been a thorn in our side for a number of years but there was so much hype before that game with my illness and being a month before we actually played a game," said Plymouth coach John Barron. "We let people know what we went through. Thankfully it worked out for our kids. They played so well and so fast and confident. That was the impressive thing that I took away from the game".
