DUNLAP — Plymouth's Carter Snyder took a 6-3, 6-3 win over Brandon Lomas of Northridge to move on to the finals of the NLC tennis tournament.
Snyder will face off with Moses Sawatsky of Goshen for first place in the NLC.
Concord and Northridge maintain their position at the top of the conference standings and will compete for the conference title on Saturday. Many of the other schools will try to play the role of spoiler and move up in the conference standings with a good showing.
For Plymouth the #1 doubles team of Matt Manzuk and Easton Strain won their match and will face Will Boren and Tristen Anderson of Warsaw for fifth place. The #2 team of Liam Fort and Logan Sniadecki will take on the team of Brad Demitruk and Charles Anderson of NorthWood for fifth place.
The Championship Round is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning at Goshen Middle School.
All 5th place and 7th place matches will be played first.