BREMEN - After four seasons, Jerry Smith is stepping down as the head boys basketball coach at Bremen High School. After considering the rigors of coaching for another season, especially in the current COVID-19 environment, Coach Smith has decided to hang up the whistle. 

“With farming and all of the new procedures with COVID, it is best for me to step down at this time,” Smith stated. “I loved working with all the boys over the last few years. The current team is a good, young group of players and the next coach will be able to come in and take them to the next level. I want to thank all the coaches that have assisted me during the last four years and look forward to the team’s future success. Thanks to (athletic director) Troy Holmes and the administration for their support. Go Lions!”  
“We appreciate and thank Coach Smith for leading the boys basketball program and sharing his knowledge and love for the game,” Holmes addes. “A 1978 graduate of Bremen High School, Jerry invested countless hours through the years while serving in a multitude of coaching positions at Bremen. Coach Smith stressed playing the game “the right way” and giving one’s best effort. Both as a player and coach, Jerry has always represented Bremen basketball in the most favorable light.”   
Bremen High School will begin its search immediately for a head boys basketball coach. A letter of interest and resume should be sent to Holmes at tholmes@bps.k12.in.us.
In addition, those interested will be asked to fill out an online application for this position at https://bremen.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. At this time, there are not any teaching openings available.

