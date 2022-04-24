LaPORTE — What was shaping up as a great high school baseball battle turned into a route as No. 8 (4A) LaPorte rode 11 runs in a nightmare fourth inning to a five-inning 14-4 win.
Plymouth was sailing with a three-run lead in the fourth inning. Starter Noble Bockman had given up just three hits, striking out four in that span but then the wheels literally came completely off with two outs as LaPorte sent 15 hitters to the plate gathered 11 hits, and plated 11 runs in an inning that could just as easily ended with Plymouth holding their lead.
See the story in the Pilot News.