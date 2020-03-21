INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association,
announced their girls Academic All-State team and five local players were recognized as honorable mention members.
Culver’s Kenzie Binkley and Alex Temme, Plymouth’s Alaina Clady and Mary Kate Flynn Triton’s Whytnie Miller and Bremen’s Bailey Vermillion were all named to the list.
The IBCA Academic All-State team is a program where academic prowess and athletic prowess both are considered in the selections. Items such as grade-point average, college board scores, and academic class rank are considered along with athletic performance in areas such as points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game.
IBCA-member head coaches from schools across the state may nominate their seniors who meet criteria that include a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale, a class rank in the upper 25 percent of one's class, an SAT score of 1,100 (on the reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24.
Once nominations are received, an IBCA committee reviews the information and determines awards for the first team and honorable mention.
The IBCA has selected an Academic All-State team for boys since 1973. The program was expanded to include a girls' Academic All-State team in 1980.