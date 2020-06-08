LAKEVILLE - LaVille softball coach Scot Shearer has been chosen for induction into the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association (ICGSA) Class of 2020 Hall of Fame based on his contributions to the sport over the last 33 years.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actual induction will take place in June of 2021.
“This is not something that I expected, but it is very much appreciated and I’m humbled by it,” said Shearer. “For me, it’s been about the kids and the coaches I have worked with. It’s about the relationships with the kids and the coaches. It just epitomizes that I’ve been in the sport a long time. I’ve gotten to do something that I love. This has never been a job for me. Every day has been an opportunity.”
Full story in the Pilot News
