PLYMOUTH - The pre-game festivities seemed to carry over for much of the game but Goshen finally made one more play and broke the backs of Plymouth's Rockies with a 28-14 win on Senior Night at Plymouth.
One late fourth-quarter play will be the one that haunts the Rockies as they had Goshen pinned in the shadow of their own endzone with a third and long at the six and all the momentum flowing Plymouth's way.
One play later - a 30-yard strike from Goshen quarterback Quinn Bechtel to his favorite target Brayden Hinkel - it was a completely different game.
The Redhawks went on to score twice in the last six minutes to take the win.
