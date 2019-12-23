LAKEVILLE — A rare Monday-before-Christmas high school girls basketball game saw two improving area teams looking for a win to show for it.
Led by a hot second-quarter shooting display, it was Glenn coming out with the most holiday cheer after defeating LaVille, 54-37, at Dale E. Cox Gymnasium before both teams take some needed time off.
“It’s nice to get a win before Christmas,” said Glenn head coach Ted Hayden. “We’ll take the positives out of the game, give the kids some time off, get some rest, and hopefully reenergize for January.”
Both teams had 5-0 runs to start the game, then the Lady Falcons ended the first quarter with eight straight points for a 13-5 lead, but it was the second quarter where the game really turned their way. Glenn made nine consecutive shots at one point and had a 12-0 run as part of a 27-point explosion to take a 40-16 lead into halftime.
Seja Lang scored nine of her 13 first-half points during the second frame, Jessica Yelaska made back-to-back 3s as part of her eight-point quarter, and the team connected on four triples total during the eight-minute block.
“We have that ability,” Hayden added. “We were in a flow. When the ball goes in the basket, we are pretty good. We’re getting the same shots from the same kids when it doesn’t go in the basket, we just need to be consistent.”
The lead reached as high as 26 twice, the last time after a driving layup by Lang to start the third quarter, but to LaVille’s credit, they battled like it was 0-0 the second half. In fact, the Lady Lancers outscored the Lady Falcons, 21-14, in the final two periods. Trynitie Cox had six of her team-high 15 points in the third quarter and teammate Allison Medors had eight of her 13 in the fourth for LV.
Lang also finished with 15 points and Yelaska ended with a dozen to lead Glenn. Julianne Wilk and Lauren Fansler added eight and seven, respectively. In all, 12 players saw the court for the Lady Falcons and seven found the scoring column.
“Jess had a nice night,” Hayden said of the sophomore who battled an injury earlier in the season. “The back-to-back 3s really gapped us away from them. I think it was an eight-point lead, then next thing you know it’s 14 or 15. Jess is a great player. When she is patient and lets the game come to her, she’s pretty good. It’s great to have her back.
“Seja’s our motor. When she’s making good choices, we make good choices. I thought she made some good ones. Athletically, she’s a great athlete, fast and strong. We have to build around her and Jess and continue to move forward.
“I’m trying to find our top eight, so we are looking at different lineups, how they look, and what we want to look like. This was a good game to try some different combinations.”
Glenn is off now until a Northern Indiana Conference home game against Jimtown on Jan. 7. LaVille travels to Elkhart Memorial on Jan. 8.
•GLENN 54, LAVILLE 37
at Lakeville
Score by quarters
Glenn 13 40 48 54
LaVille 5 16 26 37
GLENN — Riley Gean 0 0-0 0, Julianne Wilk 4 0-0 8, Raegan Romer 2 0-0 5, Abby Machnic 1 0-0 3, Brooke Miller 0 0-0 0, Kasadie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Seja Lang 5 5-6 15, Emma Romer 0 0-0 0, Jessica Yelaska 4 2-2 12, Lauren Fansler 2 2-2 7, Kennedy Hayden 0 0-0 0, Mia Hooten 1 2-4 4. TOTALS: 19 11-14 54.
LAVILLE — Trynitie Cox 6 3-5 15, Madelyn Fuchs 1 0-1 3, Rebekah Beehler 0 0-0 0, Lauren Dove 0 0-0 0, Kassi Watts 0 1-2 1, Lucy Sherk 0 3-4 3, Allison Medors 6 1-3 13, Kenna Tribbey 1 0-0 2, Elena Lindke 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14 8-15 37.
3-pointers: Glenn 5 (Yelaska 2, R. Romer, Machnic, Fansler), LaVille 1 (Fuchs). Fouls (fouled out): Glenn 13 (none), LaVille 9 (none)
Records: Glenn 6-9, LaVille 1-13
JV score: Glenn 45, LaVille 38