PLYMOUTH - It was a triumphant return to the court after a trying two weeks for Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims as they overwhelmed Logansport with a strong second half 47-27.
A quick adjustment on the defensive end was the difference.
"They played a five out and in the first half we had a couple of post-kids trying to play perimeter defense and we didn't do a very good job," said Plymouth head coach Duncan. "Our post kids in the second half did a lot better job of finding shooters and closing, helping a little better. First half we just kind of packed it in and nobody got to shooters and we finished better in the second half."
