Second-half shooting spurs Lady Falcons comeback win over Lady Trojans
BOURBON - After a slow start, the Glenn High School girls basketball team made amends in the second half for a 49-42 comeback win over Triton in the
season opener for both teams Wednesday night at the Triton Trench.
“(Triton head coach) Adam (Heckaman) always has them ready to play,” said Glenn head coach Ted Hayden. “They play that 3-2 zone and if you are not patient, that will pick you apart. We were a little more patient in the second half and made some plays. That was the difference.”
After shooting just 3-of-21 as a team in the second quarter, Mia Hooten and Lauren Fansler found the range for the Lady Falcons in the third quarter and that confidence became contagious as Glenn used a 9-0 run late in the period to grab a 33-31 lead, its first lead since late in the first quarter. Hooten scored the first seven points of the frame for the visitors, then Fansler sandwiched a steal and layup around a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 17-point Glenn uprising.
