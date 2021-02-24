PLYMOUTH — The regular season came to an end for Plymouth on the short end of a 55-29 score to Penn.
The Pilgrims could manage just nine points in the second half after keeping pace in the first and it was a common story behind the lack of offense — turnovers.
"They (Penn) turned up the heat and that's what they do," said Plymouth head coach Ryan Bales. "Their guards are extremely quick and athletic. We know what we need to do it's a matter of going out there and doing it and a lot of that is that the opposition goes out there and does a great job of executing their game plan."
