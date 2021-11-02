Here is the latest follow-up on area athletes who are continuing to compete at the college level. This list is by no means all-inclusive. Some athletes are not in their seasons yet and for others, we at the Pilot News are just not aware of where they are and what sport they are playing. If you know of former prep athletes from our coverage area that have not been mentioned, please email their names/college/sport to rharamia@thepilotnews.com. Look for Part II coming soon.
See the story in The Pilot News.