Bremen moves to TCU round two
CULVER - Bremen moves on to round two of the TCU Bi-County tournament with a 53-25 win over Culver
Ellia Foster led the way for Bremen with a double/double of 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Baleigh Binkley and Maddie Shedrow had nine to lead the Lady Cavs one point shy of her own double/double grabbing 10 rebounds.
*BREMEN 53, CULVER 25
at Culver
Culver 9 14 19 25
Bremen 15 25 43 53
Oregon-Davis wins thriller
WALKERTON - It took overtime but Oregon-Davis was able to walk away with a one-point win over Glenn in TCU Bi-County action 62-61.
Seja Lang led three players in double figures for Glenn with 19. Jess Yelaska had 16 and Lauren Fansler 10.
Mercedes Rhodes led the Lady Cats with 21. Oregon-Davis also had three players in double figures with Maddie Hudspeth hitting 18 and McKenna Chessor 15.
*O-D 62, GLENN 61 OT
at Glenn
O-D 14 32 47 59 62
Glenn 12 28 45 59 61
Triton passes Bi-County round one
LAKEVILLE - Addison Viers had 12 for Triton as the Lady Trojans took a round one win in the TCU Bi-County Tournament 44-23 over LaVille.
Lucy Sherk had 11 to lead the Lady Lancers.
56th TCU BI-COUNTY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
*TRITON 44, LAVILLE 23
At Lakeville
Triton 12 26 37 44
LaVille 2 9 16 23
Triton - Yates 7, Faulkner 0, Atkins 6, Bules 0, Hepler 9, Abby Viers 2, Lexia Hostrawser 8, Addison Veirs 12, Feldman 0, Doll 0. Totals: 16 6-8 44
LaVille - Lily Smith 3, Faith Rock 6, Heayly Kwiatkowski 0, Lauren Edison 0, Kate Aschenbrenner 0, Kassi Watts 3, Lucy Sherk 11, Allison Medors 0. Totals: 7 8-9 23
3-point field goals: LaVille 1 (Smith), Triton 6 (Hepler 3, Atkins 2, Yates)
Totals fouls (fouled out): LaVille 7 (Sh