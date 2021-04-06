LAKEVILLE — A beautiful night for a home opener had a beautiful start for LaVille's Lady Lancers but #11 (3A) ranked New Prairie was overwhelming late and came away with a 19-1 win at LaVille.
The Lady Cougars Abby Robakowski gave a hint of the night she was about to have hitting the third pitch from LaVille starter Quincy Blodgett onto the road in left field.
That didn't seem to deter Blodgett all that much as she recovered to get the next two hitters and after an error got her team into the dugout.
"I give our kids credit. They were ready to play, we battled, I give our kids a lot of credit for that," said LaVille coach Scot Shearer who watched his team do more than battle in their half of the inning.
Sydney Coblentz led off the Lancer first with a single and scored when catcher Allison Medors stroked an RBI double.
