NAPPANEE — Plymouth’s wrestlers fell to NorthWood in a hard fought NLC battle by a score of 40-36.
The Rockies opened the evening with a fall at 120 by Junior Max Howard. Nate Derifield followed with a pin at the end of the first period at 126.
Junior Dominic Smith lost the first take down and ended the first period behind 2-0. Smith secured a fall in the second period to give the Rockies a 18-0 lead.
Cam Shively stepped up to fill the 138 pound class with Senior Jordan Howard out of the line-up with an illness. Shively ended the match with a fall in the final period to extend the Rockies lead to 24-0.
NorthWood got on the board with a fall at 145, a major decision at 152, and a fall at both 160 and 170 to close the score 24-22. Graham Calhoun upped the lead for the Rockies to 27-22 with a 9-3 win over fourth-ranked Jake Lone at 182. Calhoun moved up from 170 to put his undefeated record on the line.
NorthWood took the lead with a fall at 195 and the Rockies 220 pounder Diego Garcia pinned his opponent in the first period. The Rockies finished their scoring with an 8-1 win by Andrew Himes at 285 which pushed the score to 36-28 with the Rockies in the lead.
The night ended with the Rockies having to forfeit at both 106 and 113. The JV won 6 out of 8 matches on the night. Winning for the JV Rockies were: 132 Dominic Munoz fall 152 Caden Hooley 10-4 152 Justin Garrett fall 160 Noah Vinson fall 182 Cage Long fall 195 Jacob Payne fall (double OT).