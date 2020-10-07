SOUTH BEND — It wasn’t the prettiest win - in fact it was downright ugly late in
the game - but Plymouth’s unbeaten boys soccer team checked off another box on their fantastic season by eliminating last year’s sectional champion, South
Bend Adams, 2-0, in a Class 3A Sectional 3 semifinal at Jackson Field Wednesday.
“What a game, physical on both sides,” said Plymouth head coach Grant Masson.
“We had a chip on our shoulder from losing to them in last year’s final so we said we were going to make sure we won this one.”
See the story in The Pilot News