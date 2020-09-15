CULVER - You’ve probably heard the sports cliche that for rivalry games you really should just ignore any records coming in. That was the case Tuesday night when the Plymouth boys soccer team paid a visit to Culver Academy.
The 15th-ranked (Class 3A) Rockies came in undefeated. The Eagles were just 1-5, but it would be the fourth against state-ranked teams out of their seven games with losses to No. 4 (Class 3A) Chesterton, No. 3 (Class 2A) Concordia Lutheran, and SB St. Joseph - which tied Plymouth Saturday.
“There are no easy games when you come to CMA,” admitted Plymouth head coach Grant Masson, whose squad lost at home to the Eagles last year, 3-2.
The statistics may sound like this one was as one-sided as the records, but the Rockies needed a goal in the 67th minute to finally put away the pesky Eagles, 2-1.
